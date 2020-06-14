

Seven billion people ‘need a sense of oneness’: Dalai Lama

The first time I met the Dalai Lama he tweaked my cheek.

It is pretty unusual to have your cheek tweaked by anyone, let alone by a man regarded as a living god by many of his followers.

But the Dalai Lama is a playful man who likes to tease his interviewers.

Now, of course, such a gesture would be unthinkable - our latest encounter comes via the sterile interface of a video conferencing app.

The Dalai Lama appears promptly and sits in front of the camera, smiling and adjusting his burgundy robes.

"Half-five," he says with a grin. His eyes sparkle: "Too early!"

We both laugh. He is teasing me again.

I had been delighted when the leader of Tibetan Buddhism had agreed to an interview but a little downcast when his secretary told me it would be at 09:00 Indian Time.

That's 04:30 UK time. It would mean getting into the office at 03:30. James Bryant, who produced the interview, took the matter in hand.

"Although nothing is impossible for us, that would be exceptional," he wrote.

His Holiness's secretary graciously agreed to move it to 10:00 Indian time.

So, at 05:00 on Wednesday last week I found myself in a BBC office in London watching a video feed from Dharamshala in northern India.

The contrast could hardly have been greater.

I sit among rows of empty desks in the grey half-light while in a palace atop a mountain redoubt in the foothills of the Himalayas, monks in saffron and purple robes sweep by, tweaking cables and adjusting cameras in a gilded room.

Clear mountain light streams in through the windows.

There are worse places to endure lockdown than a palace with sweeping views of icy mountain peaks, and the Dalai Lama acknowledges as much. -BBC

















