Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:03 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

New York introduces laws to combat police brutality

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Protesters hold up placards at a gathering in central Liverpool, north-west England in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 13 in the aftermath of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US. photo : AFP

Protesters hold up placards at a gathering in central Liverpool, north-west England in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 13 in the aftermath of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US. photo : AFP

NEW YORK, June 13: The state of New York on Friday adopted a series of laws designed to put an end to police brutality against the African American community, a sign of the impact that nationwide protests over the George Floyd are having.
Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo officially signed 10 laws that the two houses of the state legislature passed earlier in the week.
Among the measures is a law forbidding chokeholds being used by law enforcement officers that was named in memory of Eric Garner, a black man suffocated by New York police in 2014.
The state also repealed legislation that designated as "confidential" any document pertaining to professional evaluations of police officers, including records of disciplinary proceedings.
In future, the public, including members of the media, will be able to access such records through freedom of information requests, without requiring a court order.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protest anthem
Russia’s virus cases 520,000
Trump postpones rally
Corona: Latest developments
Seven billion people ‘need a sense of oneness’: Dalai Lama
A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday
Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain
Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths surge past UK


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft