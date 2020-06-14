Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:03 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Nepal parliament votes on new map which includes Indian territory

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Nepal’s parliament is in a special session on June 13. photo : NDTV

Nepal’s parliament is in a special session on June 13. photo : NDTV

KATHMANDU/NEW DELHI, June 13: Nepal's parliament today voted on a constitutional amendment bill in a special session to update the country's map, which includes a stretch of land high in the mountains that India claims as its own.
The House of Representatives opened the discussion on the amendment bill, which was put for voting after the deliberations were over.
All the 258 votes were in favour and the house has a total strength of 275, so the amendment bill was passed by a two-third majority.
Last month, Nepal's ruling party had cleared the map, drawing fierce reaction from India, which described the move as "unilateral" and not based on historical facts. The opposition Nepali Congress had said it would vote in favour of the amendment, amid friction with India over the issue.
Now that it has been passed, it will be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo a similar process.
The National Assembly will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill's provisions, if any. After the National Assembly passes the bill, it will be submitted to the President for authentication, after which the bill will be incorporated in the Constitution.
The new map - made public last month - shows a sliver of land on the east of river Kali, jutting out from the northwestern tip of Nepal. The area includes the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and also Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which are highly strategic areas which India has been guarding since the 1962 war with China.
India maintains that these are part of Uttarakhand.




"Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, had said last month. "Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he had added.    -NDTV


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Protest anthem
Russiaâ€™s virus cases 520,000
Trump postpones rally
Corona: Latest developments
Seven billion people â€˜need a sense of onenessâ€™: Dalai Lama
A scaled-down ceremony at Windsor marks Queen Elizabethâ€™s official birthday
Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain
Brazilâ€™s Covid-19 deaths surge past UK


Latest News
Health Services Secyâ€™s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft