

Save healthcare heroes’ lives











These medical frontliners are indeed real heroes of our country. In this crisis period they are fighting and serving the nation relentlessly. But every single day hundreds of medical practitioners, doctors are others affiliated with hospitals are getting infected with Covid-19. Therefore a question arises, isn't it our failure that we could not save many of our medical experts? In another news report, Abdul Mokarim Md Mohsin Uddin's son Samuel Mursalin said that despite taking enough protection and protective gear both the father son duo got infected. Experts investigated the reason and said that lack or poor quality of personal protective equipment (PPEs), community transmission and tendency of some patients to hide their disease history and symptoms can be blamed in this regard.

In addition, the government announced insurance and incentives to the doctors and health workers, but still this is not enough. These 30 demised doctors could have saved more lives if they were alive. Not to mention that this is a great loss. But still we have time to save some of the heath workers' lives. The elder doctors who have serious health complications should not come physically to the hospitals.



It is really very disheartening to note that till now 30 doctors have lost their lives to deadly coronavirus. Most of the doctors held high positions in their respective fields. The first case of such death was reported on April 15. Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, an assistant professor of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, died at Kurmitola General Hospital. Then later on Hematologist Prof Col (retd) Md Moniruzzaman of Anwar Khan Modern Hospital and Maj (retd) Abul Mokarim Md Mohsin Uddin, chief consultant (radiology) of Ibn Sina Diagnostic and Imaging Centre died. These are some of the few names as we cannot accommodate all names in a single editorial.