Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:03 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Oxygen cylinder shortage at hospitals

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dear Sir

Artificial oxygen supplying for the Covid-19 patients is  used to make alleviate breathing problem. In addition, artificial oxygen have become on the basis of urgent for other severe patients also. But unfortunately, this urgent element is going beyond the reach for the most due to mismanagement and short supplying in hospitals.

According to a reputed english daily, the price of oxygen  is becoming sky high its demand in hospitals of the country too. But we have heard that there's no shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. If it is, the question is now arising: why are the price of oxygen increasing? Does it not represent the shortage of oxygen in the hospitals? Utilizing this opportunity of oxygen shortae, an avaricious group of people are launching a profitable business where these people are selling oxygen cylinder at a skyrocketing price.

In this circumstance, the government must lunch monitoring system at the markets so that anyone cannot stock the oxygen cylinder at their home. If anyone found in stocking and buying oxygen cylinder, they must be held and exemplary punishment must be ensured. At the same to ensure the supply of oxygen, government should take necessary steps in time time.





Abul Khaer
Over email


