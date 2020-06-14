

Indigenously developed CPAP device to support Covid-19 patients



A ventilator delivers oxygen to the body by invasive tubes that pass through a patient's mouth, vocal cords into their lungs. The device is applied by only skilled technicians when a patient cannot breathe on his own and its placement and operation require specialized hospital facility. Moreover, invasive ventilator devices are very costly. On the other hand, CPAP is non-invasive device typically used for sleep apnea, which is a sleep condition that causes one's breathing to stop and start irregularly. It is used with a nasal mask to be put over a patient's nose to help breathing.



A CPAP is much cheaper than a Ventilator and is usable in both hospital and home environments as it does not require skilled technician to place. Report shows hospitals in different counties are keeping CPAPs as backup of Ventilators. Therefore, CPAP is the most effective device to support a large number of Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh especially who have respiratory problem.



Dr Md Aminul Haque Akhand (Professor and Ex-Head, CSE, KUET) and Engr Mithun Kumar Das (CEO, M's Lab Engineering Solution, Dhaka) have developed a low-cost CPAP device made of easily available spare parts. They were supported by Dr N Siddique, Ulster University, UK; Dr Jeenat Khan (Medical doctor); and Dr Nashid Noor Alam (Medical doctor), UK. As Dr Akhand said that the plan was to develop an invasive ventilator but later changed their mind for developing CPAP taking advice from the UK doctors who are working in the front-line fighting Covid-19 in Belfast (UK) hospitals. This device can help in the fight against ongoing Corona pandemic.



The developed CPAP is a microcontroller controlled electro-mechanical device for respiratory support system to be used by COVID-19 patients. The device maintains a controlled constant air pressure to support breathing patient suffering from respiratory problems. The device comprises a control unit, a special air pump, power unit with backup battery, nasal mask and digital display. The pump is the heart of the device and is used to make pressurized air; embedded pressure sensor measures air pressure. A tuner is used to tune the appropriate pressure level according to patient's breathing condition.



The control circuit senses the tuned value and controls the air pump to the required constant air pressure. The device also automatically maintains pressure level based on patients' condition such as sleep or wakeup state. Finally, the pressurized air flows through the nasal mask and patient's nose via an air hose. The device uses a power supply of AC 220V controlled by circuit through rechargeable battery. The system runs from battery backup without any interruption for an hour or more (depending of battery capacity) when AC power supply fails. Battery status and other system's status are visible on LCD display.



The preliminary evaluation of the developed CPAP with other available devices based on specifications shows the better compatibility in terms of functionality and performance but very cost effective in terms of price. The cost of the developed CPAP prototype is around 12,000 BDT at the moment but the retail price will be less when going for mass production considering all production cost and marketing cost. Online retail price of CPAPs made in China is currently 50000 DBT or more than that.



The commercial production of the developed CPAP is possible in any electronic assembly company having medium or higher scale production facility. Considering cost of Ventilators, unavailable of facility and technicians in the hospitals and clinics in District and Upazila level, the developed CPAP might play an effective role in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh. The affordable cost and easy usability (even in home) of the device might reduce the huge demand on local hospitals in Covid-19 pandemic. The device may also be useful in sleep apnea cases to be used at home.



The subsequent plan of the team is to proceed for commercial production of the CPAP device using available and accessible infrastructure within the country to combat Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. For commercial production, the team is requesting for the necessary supports from the respective government authorities and departments.

Dr Md Aminul Haque Akhand is a Professor and Ex-Head, CSE, KUET















