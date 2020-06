Cash, rice distributed in Kishoreganj

Besides, Tk. 48 lakh in cash has been allocated for distributing baby food.









Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury said the allocation was made from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

The upazila-wise break of allocation is: Tk 20.97 lakh and 327.840 MTs rice in Sadar, Tk 6.64 lakh and 327.840 MTs rice in Hossainpur, Tk 8.59 lakh and 178.000 MTs rice in Pakundia, Tk 10.14 and 215.000 MTs rice in Katiadi, Tk 10.14 lakh and 196.000 MTs rice in Karimganj, Tk 6.09 lakh and 115.000 MTs rice in Tarail, Tk 6,60,000 and 117.000 MTs rice in Itna, Tk 5.44 lakh, and 111.000 MTs rice in Mithamoin Upazila, Tk 6.03 lakh and 144.000 MTs rice in Austagram, Tk 5.69 lakh and 104.000 MTs rice in Nikli, Tk 8.72 lakh and 178.000 MTs rice in Bajitpur, Tk 9.79 lakh and 184.000 MTs rice in Bhairab, and Tk 6.64 lakh and 129.000 MTs rice in Kuliarchar.

On the other hand, Kishoreganj Municipality gets Tk 5.45 lakh and 123.000 MTs rice, Bhairab Municipality gets Tk 4.45 lakh and 88.000 MTs rice, Katiadi Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Karimganj Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Kuliarchar Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Bajitpur Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Hossainpur Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, and Pakundia Municipality Tk 3.30 lakh and 61.000 MTs rice were distributed.

Meanwhile, Tk 48 lakh in cash has been sanctioned for distributing baby food in all the upazilas. KISHOREGANJ, June 13: The government has, so far, allocated Tk 1 crore 60 lakh in cash and 3,500 metric tonnes (MTs) of rice in 13 upazilas and eight municipalities of the district to deal with coronavirus infection and natural disasters.Besides, Tk. 48 lakh in cash has been allocated for distributing baby food.Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury said the allocation was made from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.The upazila-wise break of allocation is: Tk 20.97 lakh and 327.840 MTs rice in Sadar, Tk 6.64 lakh and 327.840 MTs rice in Hossainpur, Tk 8.59 lakh and 178.000 MTs rice in Pakundia, Tk 10.14 and 215.000 MTs rice in Katiadi, Tk 10.14 lakh and 196.000 MTs rice in Karimganj, Tk 6.09 lakh and 115.000 MTs rice in Tarail, Tk 6,60,000 and 117.000 MTs rice in Itna, Tk 5.44 lakh, and 111.000 MTs rice in Mithamoin Upazila, Tk 6.03 lakh and 144.000 MTs rice in Austagram, Tk 5.69 lakh and 104.000 MTs rice in Nikli, Tk 8.72 lakh and 178.000 MTs rice in Bajitpur, Tk 9.79 lakh and 184.000 MTs rice in Bhairab, and Tk 6.64 lakh and 129.000 MTs rice in Kuliarchar.On the other hand, Kishoreganj Municipality gets Tk 5.45 lakh and 123.000 MTs rice, Bhairab Municipality gets Tk 4.45 lakh and 88.000 MTs rice, Katiadi Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Karimganj Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Kuliarchar Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Bajitpur Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, Hossainpur Municipality Tk 3.42 lakh and 71.000 MTs rice, and Pakundia Municipality Tk 3.30 lakh and 61.000 MTs rice were distributed.Meanwhile, Tk 48 lakh in cash has been sanctioned for distributing baby food in all the upazilas.