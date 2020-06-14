Video
Over 50,000  litchis consumed daily at Mohadevpur

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020
Our Correspondent

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON June 13: After the fasting month of Ramadan, the consumption demand for seasonal fruit litchi has increased profitably at Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.
 According to market sources,  around 32 litchi traders are selling over 50,000 pieces of litchi daily on an average.
During Ramadan, people regularly broke their fasting with litchi for its juicy consumption value.
Followed by the monsoon rain, the Bengali month Jaistha appeared with litchi accompanying other seasonal fruits as well.
There has now been an abundance of litchi in different haats and bazaars including Mohadevpur Sadar Upazila bazaar.
Every day, litchi is being sold by these 32 traders in different trading areas including Sadar Upazila Bus Stand, Fish Chattar, Heron Chattar, Post-Office crossing and Maddhya Bazaar.
Traders like Ruhul, Mizanur, Shahidul and Anisur said the traders of the Upazila are selling around half-a-lakh litchi a day on different footpaths and intersections.
According to them, compared to previous years, this season litchi business has gone up a higher after the Ramadan. It has created an opportunity for them to be benefitted additionally. Per steak of litchi comprising 100 pieces is selling at Tk 200-350.
In the meantime, the litchi season is already over at Mohadevpur. The traders together are now bringing litchi on pickup from Gangkoli garden and Kalitola New Market in Dinajpur.  Their daily earning stands at Tk 1,000-3,000 each.


