BANDARBAN, June 13: A youth was electrocuted in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Abdur Rahim, 21, was the son of late Rajim Uddin, a resident of Painyajhiri area in the upazila. Local people said Abdur Rahim came in contact with a live electric wire which was set up in the area to kill elephant.

He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Md Mizanur Rahman said the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.