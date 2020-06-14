Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:02 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two hacked dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two men were hacked to death in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, on Friday.
BARISHAL: An auto-rickshaw driver was hacked to death after being attacked by his rivals in Rupatoli area of the city over a land dispute on Friday night.  
The deceased was identified as Md Mamun Matubbar, 40, son of Sobhan Matubbar.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Nurul Islam said Mamun had an argument with Md Rabbi over a piece of land in Rupatoli Bus stand area in the evening.
At one stage of the dispute, Rabbi hacked Mamun with a sharp weapon, leaving him severely injured, said OC Nurul.
He was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. However, police arrested Rabbi in this connection, the OC added.
BOGURA: A sand trader was hacked to death by miscreants in the district town on Friday.
Deceased Mohammad Shakil, 30, was the son of Shafiqul Islam in Sabgram Talpatty area of the town.
Locals said Shakil and one of his friends came under attack while returning home from Akashtara area by a motorcycle at around 11am.
The miscreants attacked Shakil with sticks and lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sanatan Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.
Local sources said Shakil had a conflict with some youths over sand trading.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash, rice distributed in Kishoreganj
Over 50,000  litchis consumed daily at Mohadevpur
Youth electrocuted at Lama
Two hacked dead in two districts
Tk 4 lakh fish poisoned at Atrai
Criminals rape girl after tying her lover to tree
2 found dead in two dists
New dean of BSMRAU


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft