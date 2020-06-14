Two hacked dead in two districts





BARISHAL: An auto-rickshaw driver was hacked to death after being attacked by his rivals in Rupatoli area of the city over a land dispute on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun Matubbar, 40, son of Sobhan Matubbar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station Md Nurul Islam said Mamun had an argument with Md Rabbi over a piece of land in Rupatoli Bus stand area in the evening.

At one stage of the dispute, Rabbi hacked Mamun with a sharp weapon, leaving him severely injured, said OC Nurul.

He was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. However, police arrested Rabbi in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: A sand trader was hacked to death by miscreants in the district town on Friday.

Deceased Mohammad Shakil, 30, was the son of Shafiqul Islam in Sabgram Talpatty area of the town.

Locals said Shakil and one of his friends came under attack while returning home from Akashtara area by a motorcycle at around 11am.

The miscreants attacked Shakil with sticks and lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sanatan Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.

Local sources said Shakil had a conflict with some youths over sand trading.















