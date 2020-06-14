Tk 4 lakh fish poisoned at Atrai

ATRAI, NAOGAON, June 13: Miscreants poisoned fish worth about Tk 4 lakh to death in a pond in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Police and locals said Selim Chowdhury and Gautam Kumer Saha of Kholapara Village took lease a pond in the area and have been cultivating fish in the pond.

The lease term will be completed on June 19 and they were taking preparation to catch all the fish.

But, they found dead fishes floating in the water body on Thursday morning.

The victims claimed that the extent of loss could go up to Tk 4 lakh.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Molla Moslem Uddin said the miscreants might have poured poison into the water body, killing the fish, following previous enmity.







