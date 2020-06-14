Video
Criminals rape girl after tying her lover to tree

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, June 13: A girl was allegedly raped in Shibganj Upazila of the district by local criminals.
During the rape, the criminals tied her lover to a tree.
The victim on Thursday night lodged a case against three persons with Shibganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.
According to the case the victim, 18, fell in love with Yusuf, 19, a resident of Bihar Uttarpara Village. On Wednesday, the duo decided to marry each other fleeing from their houses.
Accordingly, they fled their houses early in the morning. Three persons, being equipped with arms, stopped them near Madartala Bridge on their way to Panertika Village.
The culprits then tied Yusuf to a tree near Bihar-Fasitala Road, and one of them took the victim to a nursery and violated her.
Three culprits were Sajib Ali, Shimul Hossain and Nishad Pramanik. They are the residents of the same upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Shibganj PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.


