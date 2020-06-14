2 found dead in two dists





BOGURA: A person was found dead in Santahar Municipal Town of Adamdighi Upazila in the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Kazi, son of Sekendar Kazi of Bhabanipur area in Naogaon. He was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Locals said Delwar died from bleeding from vain while sitting in front of Modern Homeo Pharmacy in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Santahar Police Out-post Abdul Wadud confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a ditch in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dhanonjay Baroi, 22, son of Dhalu Baroi, a resident of Kadambari Dighirpar Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Dhanonjay might have been murdered by someone and left in the ditch after the killing.









Deceased's Cousin Ananda Baroi said Dhanonjay's friend Robin, 20, and Sujon, 18, called him out of his home for fishing at Hijalbari Beel at around 8pm on Tuesday. He went missing since then.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajoir Police Station Khandaker Shawkat Jahan confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is going on.



