New dean of BSMRAU

GAZIPUR, June 13: Professor Dr Md Abu Ashraf Khan of Department of Plant Pathology has been appointed Dean of Faculty of Graduate Studies in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) here.He was born in Gharinda Village of Tangail on March 12 in 1963. He studied in B.Sc. Ag (Hons.) and M.Sc.(Ag) in Plant Pathology from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Mymensingh in 1986 and 1987, respectively and secured first class with distinction in both the examinations. He got PhD in Plant Pathology from Kyushu University, Japan in 2000. He conducted higher research under JASSO fellowship in Japan and received training on laboratory management under DANIDA fellowship in Denmark. He published 72 scientific papers in national and international journals.Dr Khan has been serving the university by holding various positions such as proctor, departmental head, coordinator of Seed Science and Technology Unit and member of different committees.