Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
latest
Home Countryside

5 die with corona symptoms

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Five persons including a Saudi Arabia expatriate died with coronavirus symptoms in five districts- Gopalganj, Manikganj, Netrakona, Patuakhali and Laxmipur, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Ripon Baidya alias Nipu, 42, had been suffering from fever, cough and sneezing for the last seven days.
He died in the morning while taking to Kurmitola General Hospital.
Muksudpur Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said they will send the victim's sample to IEDCR.
His family members have been asked to keep under home quarantine until the report come.
MANIKGANJ: A coronavirus infected patient in the district has died on the way to a Dhaka hospital.
Manikganj General Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.
Dr Arshad said the man was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms on June 4 and he tested positive for the virus on June 7.
He was referred to Kurmitola General Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
But, he died around 7pm on Friday while being taken to Dhaka.
According to civil surgeon office, 17 more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours, raising the number of the virus cases to 404 in the district.
So far, four persons died from Covid-19 while 104 people made recovery from the disease.
NETRAKONA: A housewife died with coronavirus symptoms in Baham Village under Borokashia Birampur Union in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Nazma Akhter, 45, was the wife of Md Shohor Ali of the same area.
Officer-in-Charge of Mohanganj Police Station Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan said the deceased was buried following the government instruction at 4pm.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Subir Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, the blood sample of the deceased was collected and sent it to Mymensingh for test.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman died of coronavirus infection in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Salma Begum, 35, was the wife of Akhter Hossain of Kalaiya Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Salma admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with coronavirus symptoms on June 9. She died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the isolation unit.
Bauphal Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Akhteruzzamn confirmed the matter adding that, five family members of the deceased were asked to stay at home quarantine.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A Bangladeshi expatriate living in Saudi Arabia has died of coronavirus on Thursday.
Mohammad Mostafa, 50, hailed from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died at Monawara Private Hospital in Madinah at night.
Local sources said Mostafa was admitted to the hospital after he developed fever and respiratory problems two weeks back.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash, rice distributed in Kishoreganj
Over 50,000  litchis consumed daily at Mohadevpur
Youth electrocuted at Lama
Two hacked dead in two districts
Tk 4 lakh fish poisoned at Atrai
Criminals rape girl after tying her lover to tree
2 found dead in two dists
New dean of BSMRAU


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft