5 die with corona symptoms





GOPALGANJ: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Ripon Baidya alias Nipu, 42, had been suffering from fever, cough and sneezing for the last seven days.

He died in the morning while taking to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Muksudpur Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said they will send the victim's sample to IEDCR.

His family members have been asked to keep under home quarantine until the report come.

MANIKGANJ: A coronavirus infected patient in the district has died on the way to a Dhaka hospital.

Manikganj General Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Arshad said the man was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms on June 4 and he tested positive for the virus on June 7.

He was referred to Kurmitola General Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

But, he died around 7pm on Friday while being taken to Dhaka.

According to civil surgeon office, 17 more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours, raising the number of the virus cases to 404 in the district.

So far, four persons died from Covid-19 while 104 people made recovery from the disease.

NETRAKONA: A housewife died with coronavirus symptoms in Baham Village under Borokashia Birampur Union in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Nazma Akhter, 45, was the wife of Md Shohor Ali of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohanganj Police Station Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan said the deceased was buried following the government instruction at 4pm.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Subir Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, the blood sample of the deceased was collected and sent it to Mymensingh for test.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman died of coronavirus infection in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Salma Begum, 35, was the wife of Akhter Hossain of Kalaiya Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Salma admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with coronavirus symptoms on June 9. She died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the isolation unit.

Bauphal Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Akhteruzzamn confirmed the matter adding that, five family members of the deceased were asked to stay at home quarantine.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A Bangladeshi expatriate living in Saudi Arabia has died of coronavirus on Thursday.

Mohammad Mostafa, 50, hailed from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died at Monawara Private Hospital in Madinah at night.

Local sources said Mostafa was admitted to the hospital after he developed fever and respiratory problems two weeks back.















Five persons including a Saudi Arabia expatriate died with coronavirus symptoms in five districts- Gopalganj, Manikganj, Netrakona, Patuakhali and Laxmipur, in three days.GOPALGANJ: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.Deceased Ripon Baidya alias Nipu, 42, had been suffering from fever, cough and sneezing for the last seven days.He died in the morning while taking to Kurmitola General Hospital.Muksudpur Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said they will send the victim's sample to IEDCR.His family members have been asked to keep under home quarantine until the report come.MANIKGANJ: A coronavirus infected patient in the district has died on the way to a Dhaka hospital.Manikganj General Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.Dr Arshad said the man was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms on June 4 and he tested positive for the virus on June 7.He was referred to Kurmitola General Hospital as his condition deteriorated.But, he died around 7pm on Friday while being taken to Dhaka.According to civil surgeon office, 17 more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours, raising the number of the virus cases to 404 in the district.So far, four persons died from Covid-19 while 104 people made recovery from the disease.NETRAKONA: A housewife died with coronavirus symptoms in Baham Village under Borokashia Birampur Union in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.Deceased Nazma Akhter, 45, was the wife of Md Shohor Ali of the same area.Officer-in-Charge of Mohanganj Police Station Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan said the deceased was buried following the government instruction at 4pm.Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Subir Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, the blood sample of the deceased was collected and sent it to Mymensingh for test.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman died of coronavirus infection in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Salma Begum, 35, was the wife of Akhter Hossain of Kalaiya Village in the upazila.Local sources said Salma admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with coronavirus symptoms on June 9. She died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the isolation unit.Bauphal Upazila Health Complex RMO Dr Akhteruzzamn confirmed the matter adding that, five family members of the deceased were asked to stay at home quarantine.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A Bangladeshi expatriate living in Saudi Arabia has died of coronavirus on Thursday.Mohammad Mostafa, 50, hailed from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died at Monawara Private Hospital in Madinah at night.Local sources said Mostafa was admitted to the hospital after he developed fever and respiratory problems two weeks back.