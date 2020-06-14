

Closure of flashing gates causes water-logging at Morelganj

The public suffering has increased due to mismanagement in the work of guide dam along the Baleshwar River.

To protect Kumarkhali Village of Khawlia Union along the river, a guide dam under 35/1 folder has been raised. The development work of the guide dam is going on.

Three flashing gates at Kumarkhali, Fashiatola and Uttar Kumarkhali have been closed for the development of the dam.

As a result, water that enters the locality at the time of tidal surge get stranded and causes logging. The water in houses stays for two-three weeks. Cooking remains suspended. The normal life becomes jeopardised. In a protest on Monday at 5pm, the inundated victims demonstrated for an hour on the dam.

The demonstrators have lodged a complaint to different concerned authorities including upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

It was stated in the written complaint, the Kumarkhali flashing gate has been running for 60 years. But at the time of starting the on-going development at the dam, the gate was closed. The closer has resulted in marooning 400 families. A total of 50 enclosures and standing crops in 200-acre lands have been destroyed.

Two other flashing gates at Fashiatola and Dakkhin Kumarkhali of the dam have also been closed. Hundreds of families in these areas are suffering equally.

UNO Md. Kamruzzaman said, "We've received a complaint." He added the Assistant Commissioner (Land) has been assigned to submit investigation report in this regard.

Project Implementation Engineer Md. Delwar Hossain said, according to the design, the work is at the end. He added none complained about it earlier.

Now after a field visit, the highest authority will be informed, he assured.

Khulna Divisional Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Md. Ashraf Hossain said the dam development work of 35/1 folder is almost at the finishing. He claimed the survey of the dam dropped the flashing gates. There is nothing to do at this moment, he further said.

Yet inquiry will be conducted, and a recommendation will follow, he concluded.















