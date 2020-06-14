Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
Mango-trading momentum likely to make Sapahar hotspot of corona contamination

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Babul Aktar

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, June 11: Mango-trading is yet at primary stage at Sapahar Upazila of the district. It will take another time of one or two weeks for the seasonal business to get momentum.
Rich species of mangoes such as Amrapoli, Hari Bhanga and Bari-4 are still gaining maturities or ripening fully in the upazila. Growers and traders said the market will take a little more time to grow in full swing.
According to official sources, the lifting date for Amrapoli or Rupali has been fixed for June 20. With the full-start of the mango-business, there shall a huge movement of people every day to and from different parts of the country.
Then Sapahar can turn into a hotspot for corona contamination, according to experts. So, they think about the necessity of laying emphasis on stern administrative surveillance as well as monitoring at the peak trading time.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kallayan Chowdhury said he has already held several meetings with mango traders, owners of restaurants and hotels.
In these meetings, it was instructed of deploying two volunteers before every mango trading centre, ensuring availability of hand-washing sanitisers and soaps in addition to using masks and maintaining social distancing.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sapahar Police Station Abdul Hai said distributing of leaflets for mass awareness has been arranged to facilitate working together.
Upazila Health Officer Dr. Ruhul Amin said, "With the beginning of mango-business in full swing, a deadly situation may be created at Sapahar. But we've to work amid this situation."
In addition to raising mass awareness, isolation arrangements shall be available, he assured. If symptoms of coronavirus are found, the holders shall be isolated instantly.
Mango Businessmen's Association President Kartik Saha said all necessary directives have already been given to all concerned. "We, the mango businessmen, will try to abide by the directives."
According to upazila and district agriculture office sources, a business turnover of about Tk 300-crore trading 3-lakh metric tons (MT) of mangoes in the district is likely this year.


