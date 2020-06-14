Drug peddler jailed for torturing father

BRAHMANBARIA, June 13: A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to six months of jail for torturing his father in Nabinagar Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, police said Mamun Miah, 25, has tortured his father Shukkur Miah for money very often. On Wednesday, Mamun assaulted his father in front of all as Shukkur Miah refused to give him money.

Then, the villagers informed police.

Sub-Inspector of Nabinagar Police Station Abdul Aziz went to the scene and detained Mamun.

Later, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan sentenced him to jail.











