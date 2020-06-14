Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
Home Countryside

Two detained in two districts

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a lawyer were arrested on different charges in two districts- Kishoreganj and Bagerhat, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person with 325 yaba tablets and fake currency notes in the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Md Nazmul Islam, 27, son of Md Umar Faruk of Gojadia Village in Karimganj upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of RAB conducted a drive in Katakhali area in Sadar Upazila at night, and arrested Nazmul with yaba tablets and fake currency notes of Tk 35,000.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in this connection.
BAGERHAT: Police have arrested a lawyer from Morelganj Upazila of the district in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for his alleged facebook post against various persons.
Golam Kibria Tareque, 46, was arrested from his house in the upazila headquarters on Thursday night.
Officer-in-Charge of Morelganj Police Station KM Azizul Islam said Tareque posted vulgar comments on his facebook page against different persons in the area.
Later, Jahangir Alam Farazi in Baruikhali area filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act on Thursday night.


« PreviousNext »

