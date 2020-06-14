Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
Woman crashed under train

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, June 13: A woman was crushed under a train and her child injured in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ujjala Rani Das, 30, daughter of Raj Chandra Das, a resident of Rajnagar Upazila.
Railway police said Chattogram bound inter-city train 'Paharika Expres' hit the woman when she along with her child were crossing the rail line near Sreemangal Railway Station at around 1:30 pm, leaving her dead on the spot and her son Debu Das critically injured.
Eyewitnesses said the woman was split into two parts while one leg of her son was severed.
The boy was taken to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex.


