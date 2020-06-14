2 die inhaling toxic gas in septic tank at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 13: Two construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 25, and Sujon, 32.

Fire Service and local sources said Al Amin first got down in the septic tank of an under construction building of one Abdul Awal in Gongarhat area.

Getting no response from inside, Sujon went down to save him and fell unconscious.

On information, a fire-fighting unit went to the spot and rescued them in an unconscious state.

They were declared dead at Fulbari Upazila Health Complex.









