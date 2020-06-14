Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
Tk 1 lakh fined in Khulna, Rajshahi for violating health guidelines

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined people Tk 1,34,650 for violating health guidelines in two districts- Khulna and Rajshahi.
KHULNA: Mobile courts in the city continue drives against disarray people, imposing fine on some people for violating coronavirus-related guidelines including unnecessary movement, not wearing masks and defying social distancing in the last 24 hours till 10 am on Saturday. The mobile courts fined around Tk 9,200.
District Executive Magistrates Md Mizanur Rahman, Taposhi Rabeya, Setu Kumer Barua, and Md Tahmidul Islam led the mobile courts to monitor whether people are maintaining coronavirus-related guidelines.
Assistant Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Sadar Thana Police, Sonadanga Thana Police, Ansar members and other law enforcers assisted the mobile courts.
Executive Magistrate Md Mizanur Rahman said some defiant persons were penalised for infringing 13-point directives issues by the DGHS, not wearing masks, unnecessary movement, violating rules by shop owners and not maintaining social distancing.
Twelve cases were filed under Section 188, 269 of Penal Code 1860.
Such initiatives of the district administration will continue to motivate the people to abide by the health rules and to bring those who violate the health rules under the law, he added.
RAJSHAHI: Separate mobile courts here on Thursday fined 165 people for not wearing masks in different areas of the district.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidul Haque said mobile courts were conducted in the district to enforce health guidelines among common people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 165 people were fined Tk 1,25,450 for violating the government order to wear mask.
The mobile courts also distributed 7,560 masks among common people during the drives, the DC added.










