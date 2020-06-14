Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
94 more people infected with coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least 94 more people including police members were infected with coronavirus in six districts- Tangail, Rangamati, Kishoreganj, Naogaon, Pabna and Panchagarh, in two days.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Nine more persons including two siblings contracted coronavirus in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday, raising the number of the virus cases in the upazila to 64.
The upazila health and family planning officer Dr Maksuda Khanam confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon.
A medical team of the upazila health department collected samples from some people as they have coronavirus-like symptoms, and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for test, said Dr Maksuda.
The reports which came on Saturday found nine positive for the virus while others negative, she added.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Malek said the infected persons were kept under isolation at their respective homes.
However, the upazila administration put their and nearby 10 nearby houses under lockdown, the UNO added.
RANGAMATI: Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases here to 90.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said 25 reports have come from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at noon. Of them, eight tested positive for the virus.
All of the infected persons are residents of Kaptai Upazila in the district.
So far, a total of 48 infected people made recovery from the virus, he added.  
KISHOREGANJ: At least 42 more people were infected with coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases to 855.
CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the news on Friday.
Among the newly-infected people, 16 are in Sadar, seven in Bajitpur, five in Katiadi, four in Karimganj, three in Tarail, two in Pakundia, Itna and Austagram upazilas each, and one in Hossainpur Upazila.
So far, a total of 275 people made recovery from the virus infection here, whereas 17 died.
The upazila-wise break-up of reported coronavirus cases are: 126 in Sadar, 17 in Hossainpur, 65 in Karimganj, 62 in Tarail, 38 in Pakundia, 37 in Katiadi, 37 in Kuliarchar, 349 in Bhairab, 12 in Nikli, 57 in Bajitpur, 23 in Itna, 26 in Mithamin and six in Austagram Upazila.
NAOGAON: Twenty-two more people including a child and a police member tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district on Friday.
CS Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the information.
Of the infected, 14 people including a policeman from Sadar Upazila, one-and-a-half-year-old child from Porsha, three from Badalgachhi, one from Manda and two from Sapahar upazilas.
Three persons died from the deadly virus till Friday while total 185 have been infected.
PABNA: Ten more persons including superintend of police (SP) have been infected with coronavirus in the district during the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
SP Sheikh Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter of his infection.
Earlier, two sub-inspectors and nine other policemen were infected with the virus.
Of 56 samples, 10 were found positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said District CS Dr Mehedi Iqbal.
The SP has been quarantined at his official residence, the CS added.
PANCHAGARH: Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, raising the cases to 102.
District CS Dr Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday night.
Samples of several people were collected as they have recently come from Dhaka and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.
The reports which came on Friday found three of them positive for the virus, said Dr Fazlur.
A total of 1,839 samples were sent to the hospital for tests.
Of them, reports of 1,399 samples have, so far, come where 102 found positive for the virus, the CS added.


