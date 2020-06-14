Six minors drown in four districts





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir, 7, son of Tiger of Babupara area, and Achia, aged about one and a half year, daughter of Badshah Mia of Raghunathpur Telipara Village, in the upazila.

Local sources said Sabbir went missing at noon. The locals spotted his floating body in Babupara Jame Mosque Pond at around 11pm.

Earlier, Achia drowned in a pond behind their house in Raghunathpur Telipara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila in the evening.

NETRAKONA: two minor girls drowned in a pond in Dakshin Bishiura Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Maisha Akhter, 7, daughter of Jamrul Mia of Dapunia Village, and Raisa Akhter, 7, daughter of Abdur Rashid of Dakshin Bishiura area. They were cousins.

Local sources said the girls fell in a pond beside the house of Abdur Rashid at noon. Later, the family members rescued them. They were rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

PANCHAGARH: A physically-disabled child drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tabassum Jahan Meem, 7, daughter of Moksed Ali, a resident of Bhandaru Village in the uapzila.

Locals said Meem slipped into the canal while playing beside it in the morning. Later, family members saw the body floating in the canal water and recovered it.

Chaklahaat Union Parishad Chairman Farhad Hossain confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bilbilas Village under Sadar Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Anuk Das, 2, was the son of Poresh Das of the same area.

Local sources said Anuk fell in a pond beside the house in the evening.

Later, locals rescued him after a long search.

He was rushed to Bauphal hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















