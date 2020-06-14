Fishers frustrated for not getting hilsa in Meghna River





According to field sources, frustration is prevailing among thousands of fishers in the locality. Wholesalers at the fishing ghats are passing idle time due to dull supply of hilsa.

Sources at the Upazila Fisheries Office informed there are 21,293 fishers engaged in fishing. But the actual numbers are more, according to unofficial sources.

The daily earning of the fishermen are depended on fishing in the Meghna River. For two months of the last March-April period, all fishing activities were banned in order to increase hilsa production.

After the ban, the fishers resumed sailing their fishing boats in the river. But now they are experiencing dismal catches.

In the crisis of hilsa, frustrations are looming large among the fishers and the wholesalers. Their families are passing days in hardship.

Fisher Belal Maji of the Pourasabha said, "I went to the Meghna for fishing recently but got only four pieces of hilsa in a three-hour trying. I sold these at the warehouse for Tk 1,000 only. The amount is too poor to pay the fuel cost and maintain my family."

A number of fishers and wholesalers said the navigability crisis in the river is one of the main causes for unavailability of hilsa.

Senior Fisheries Officer Mahamudul Hasnine said, hilsa appears in the river from sea at the time of breeding to lay eggs; then huge numbers of hilsa get caught in the nets of the coastal fishermen.









Now the availability of hilsa is comparatively poorer in the river, he acknowledged. He expected that the appearance of hilsa would go up within few days.





