Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Fishers frustrated for not getting hilsa in Meghna River

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Md Mamun Hawlader

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, June 13: At present the fishermen are not getting expected volume of hilsa fish in the Meghna River at Daulotkhan Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, frustration is prevailing among thousands of fishers in the locality. Wholesalers at the fishing ghats are passing idle time due to dull supply of hilsa.
Sources at the Upazila Fisheries Office informed there are 21,293 fishers engaged in fishing. But the actual numbers are more, according to unofficial sources.  
The daily earning of the fishermen are depended on fishing in the Meghna River. For two months of the last March-April period, all fishing activities were banned in order to increase hilsa production.
After the ban, the fishers resumed sailing their fishing boats in the river. But now they are experiencing dismal catches.   
In the crisis of hilsa, frustrations are looming large among  the fishers and the wholesalers. Their families are passing days in hardship.
Fisher Belal Maji of the Pourasabha said, "I went to the Meghna for fishing recently but got only four pieces of hilsa in a three-hour trying. I sold these at the warehouse for Tk 1,000 only. The amount is too poor to pay the fuel cost and maintain my family."
A number of fishers and wholesalers  said the navigability crisis in the river is one of the main causes for unavailability of hilsa.
Senior Fisheries Officer Mahamudul Hasnine said, hilsa appears in the river from sea at the time of breeding to lay eggs; then huge numbers of hilsa get caught in the nets of the coastal fishermen.




Now the availability of hilsa is comparatively poorer in the river, he acknowledged. He expected that the appearance of hilsa would go up within few days.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cash, rice distributed in Kishoreganj
Over 50,000  litchis consumed daily at Mohadevpur
Youth electrocuted at Lama
Two hacked dead in two districts
Tk 4 lakh fish poisoned at Atrai
Criminals rape girl after tying her lover to tree
2 found dead in two dists
New dean of BSMRAU


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft