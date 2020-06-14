Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 2,210





Of the total newly reported cases, 55 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 1,164, the highest number among all eight districts in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

He added that 22 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Naogaon followed by 12 in Sirajgonj, 11 in Pabna and eight in Rajshahi districts on the same day.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 120 in Rajshahi, 79 in Chapainawabganj, 185 in Naogaon, 81 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 1164 in Bogura, 175 in Sirajgonj and 188 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 475 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 30 deaths and 365 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Saturday morning.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 708 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 454 were released.

On the other hand, a total of 128 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 140 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

Among the new quarantined people, three have been kept under home hibernation in Chapainawabganj, 10 in Naogaon, 32 in Natore, 46 in Bogura and 37 in Pabna districts.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,346 at present. A total of 41,889 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 37,543 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.















