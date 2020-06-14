Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
No dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday said no new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am.
Currently two dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka and one outside the capital, said the daily update from DGHS.
The health authorities reported 311 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 308 patients have been discharged.
The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.
In order to protect the city dwellers from dengue, a special clean-up operation to control Aedes mosquito was launched in all 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from June 6.     -UNB


