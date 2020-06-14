Higher tax on tobacco products stressed





"In Bangladesh, the youth consists 49% of the total population. This large group of the young population has to be freed from all kinds of tobacco products," said Faruk Khan in a recent online discussion programme titled "Corona Songlap: Public Health or Tobacco? organised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, according to a press release.

The MP strongly requested to the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina to stop the marketing of all kinds of tobacco products during the pandemic.

Now, by imposing a higher amount of taxation on tobacco products, the youth can be refrained from buying such products as they would not have the purchasing power and in this way, the tobacco products will also become unnecessary for them, he added.

As per World Health Organization guideline, tobacco users have been specially warned about the health risks during the pandemic. It is because the heart, lungs and other vital organs of the body of the tobacco users are badly damaged which can let the coronavirus infect the body much easily.

He also urged that the production and marketing of the electronic cigarette/vape should be completely stopped.















