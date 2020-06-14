21,684 tonnes of rice, Tk 13.30cr distributed in Rangpur





"We have already distributed 19,348 tonnes of rice and Taka 11.51 crore among 18.68 lakh beneficiary families benefitting 76 lakh jobless and poor people in the division," Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain told BSS.

So far, a total of 18.68 lakh families have received 19,348 tonnes of rice while 16.10 lakh among the total beneficiary families also got Taka 11.51 crore in terms of cash money, essential food items or baby foods in the division.

The government has allocated the rice and money under the special social safety network for the jobless families of all eight districts in the division to stand beside them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The district administrations in the division have stocks of 2,336 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.79 crore as the government continues allocating more rice and money frequently as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Zakir Hossain said.

The local administrations with assistance of the union level public representatives are distributing the rice and money under stringent monitoring systems strictly maintaining physical distance to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said distribution of 4,829 tonnes of rice and Taka 2.17 crore among 3.59 lakh families completed in Rangpur City Corporation area, three municipalities and eight upazilas of the district. "We have a stock of 199 tonnes of rice and Taka 19.74 lakh," he said, adding that the government is bringing all jobless and needy people under the special social safety network till the COVID-19 situation becomes normal.

















