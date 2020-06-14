

Submersible pumps bring smile to 5,000 Barind people’s faces

Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles (BUFLA), a voluntary organization, under its 'Arsenic-free Drinking Water Project' installed 28 submersible pumps along with platform, overhead tank and outlet one each in 28 drought-hit villages under Godagari, Tanore and Paba Upazilas in the district.

It has also provided another 20 homeless families with houses at Bottali village under Godagari Upazila.

Each of 120 other worst affected women-headed families were given a food package containing six kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato and one kilogram of edible oil, salt and pulse each in the area to mitigate their livelihood related hardships caused by the pandemic.

Varati Mormu, 49, wife of late Suklesh Mormu of Purapara village under Godagari Upazila in the district, has started getting access to safe drinking water after a long wait.

"We had to face multifarious problems relating to fetching water for our five-member family," said Varati while talking to this correspondent in the city on Friday adding that the problem has now been eradicated.

Gopal Krishna, 42, wife of late Joy Krishnay in Kakonhat Pourashava, also expressed her happiness over the water supply system. She is now getting requisite water for her five-member family.

A submersible pump has been installed in the locality and water is being supplied to the households through installing a 1000-liter capacity overhead tank and outlets ensuring water rights to the drought-affected Barind area.

Shiuly Biswas, 37, wife of Anil Biswas of Daying Para village under Paba Upazila echoed the same.

Like the three women, 975 ethnic families comprising around 5,000 people have been brought under safe drinking water source through commissioning 28 submersible pumps in the high Barind tract.

Jahangir Alam Khan, local coordinator of BUFLA, said the beneficiary people took the responsibility of proper maintenance and function of the infrastructures routinely.

The initiative has been taken to maintain round-the-year drinking water supply to the poor and vulnerable villagers.

In the wake of inadequate aquifer recharge, groundwater level is declining alarmingly in the high Barind tract posing a serious threat to its farming sector besides the living and livelihood condition of the poor and marginalized population including the ethnic minorities.

Lifting underground water through deep tube-wells is becoming tougher during the dry season day by day. Options for surface water are also very limited.

Jahangir Khan, however, said that the submersible water supply system has become a blessing for the drought-affected people.

Its main objective is to supply round-the-year potable water to all people in the targeted area. "We have also planned to install four more submersible pumps to ensure drinking water to another 200 families," he added. -BSS















RAJSHAHI, June 13: Submersible pumps have brought boon for the people of drought-prone Barind area here, supplying safe drinking water to around 5,000 ethnic families either directly or indirectly amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles (BUFLA), a voluntary organization, under its 'Arsenic-free Drinking Water Project' installed 28 submersible pumps along with platform, overhead tank and outlet one each in 28 drought-hit villages under Godagari, Tanore and Paba Upazilas in the district.It has also provided another 20 homeless families with houses at Bottali village under Godagari Upazila.Each of 120 other worst affected women-headed families were given a food package containing six kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato and one kilogram of edible oil, salt and pulse each in the area to mitigate their livelihood related hardships caused by the pandemic.Varati Mormu, 49, wife of late Suklesh Mormu of Purapara village under Godagari Upazila in the district, has started getting access to safe drinking water after a long wait."We had to face multifarious problems relating to fetching water for our five-member family," said Varati while talking to this correspondent in the city on Friday adding that the problem has now been eradicated.Gopal Krishna, 42, wife of late Joy Krishnay in Kakonhat Pourashava, also expressed her happiness over the water supply system. She is now getting requisite water for her five-member family.A submersible pump has been installed in the locality and water is being supplied to the households through installing a 1000-liter capacity overhead tank and outlets ensuring water rights to the drought-affected Barind area.Shiuly Biswas, 37, wife of Anil Biswas of Daying Para village under Paba Upazila echoed the same.Like the three women, 975 ethnic families comprising around 5,000 people have been brought under safe drinking water source through commissioning 28 submersible pumps in the high Barind tract.Jahangir Alam Khan, local coordinator of BUFLA, said the beneficiary people took the responsibility of proper maintenance and function of the infrastructures routinely.The initiative has been taken to maintain round-the-year drinking water supply to the poor and vulnerable villagers.In the wake of inadequate aquifer recharge, groundwater level is declining alarmingly in the high Barind tract posing a serious threat to its farming sector besides the living and livelihood condition of the poor and marginalized population including the ethnic minorities.Lifting underground water through deep tube-wells is becoming tougher during the dry season day by day. Options for surface water are also very limited.Jahangir Khan, however, said that the submersible water supply system has become a blessing for the drought-affected people.Its main objective is to supply round-the-year potable water to all people in the targeted area. "We have also planned to install four more submersible pumps to ensure drinking water to another 200 families," he added. -BSS