Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
Etihad adds more Indian, Pakistani cities to list of scheduled flights

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, June 10: Etihad Airways plans to increase scheduled flights to 42 destinations from July 1, including to some major cities in India, Pakistan, Middle East and Europe.
The Abu Dhabi-based national carrier, which is now linking 20 cities, will fly to Amman, Bahrain, Cairo, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh in the Middle East and also cater to the Asian cities of Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Islamabad, Kochi, Lahore, Mumbai and Tokyo from next month.
Across Europe, it will be flying to Istanbul, Manchester, Moscow and Munich from July 1, while Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Melbourne will also be on its radar from next month.
The airline said the scheduled flights are subject to approval of the governments and removal of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Effective June 10, Etihad linked 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi. The cities are Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.
As the UAE carrier is looking to increase its operations, its engineering unit has expanded operations and brought forward maintenance schedules for the aircraft.
"While the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the aviation sector at large, we have been doing our best to find the opportunity amidst the crisis. We have taken advantage of the grounding period and used it to carry out maintenance services to ensure the entire fleet is operating at its optimal and will be uninterrupted by maintenance requirements as services return. The cabin refurbishment project is our most extensive collaboration with Etihad Airways to date, as we have been working on the entire passenger fleet of 96 aircraft within a concise time frame," said Frederic Dupont, Vice President Technical Sales & Customer Service, Etihad Engineering.    -Khaleej Times


