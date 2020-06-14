Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
Business

Walton AC buyers to get another free or sure cashback

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton is providing 100pc free of another air conditioner or 10 to 50 percent sure cashback in purchase of any model of its split ACs. Customers are also getting free installation. The facilities are being given under the digital campaign season-7. The facilities will be available from June 8 to June 30, 2020, according to press release.
Sources said that customers who will buy air conditioner from any Walton Plaza or distributor showroom or E-Plaza and register it with their mobile numbers, will be notified by a return SMS about the free AC or cashback.
Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service. In this process, details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of customer, contact number and the model number of the product are being stored on a server. Thus customers are getting after sales service from any Walton service center, even if the warranty card is lost. Walton is coming up with different facilities to encourage customers to participate spontaneously in this event.
On the occasion, a 'Declaration Program' was organized on Monday (June 8, 2020) at Walton Corporate Office in the capital. The programme was attended, among others, by Walton's Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Humayun Kabir, Uday Hakim, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Mohammad Rayhan and Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossain, Deputy Executive Director Firoj Alam, Shahjada Salim and Shah Alam, Operative Director Khondker Shahriar Murshid, Deputy Operative Director Mofizur Rahman and Additional Director Milton Ahmed.
In previous seasons, Walton AC buyers received new cars, cash of Tk 1 lakh, 12-year electricity bill, cash vouchers, free motorcycles, refrigerators, TVs, ACs and various Walton products.
In Bangladesh, Walton is the only brand that provides one year replacement facility for ACs. Besides, 10-year guarantee is given on Walton's inverter AC compressors.


