RBI sets up panel to review bank ownership, structure

MUMBAI, June 13: A day after it released a 'discussion paper' proposing to cap the tenure for promoter-CEOs in banks at 10 years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a panel to review ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks.The panel headed by RBI director P K Mohanty will review licensing guidelines and recommend new rules, keeping in mind the issue of 'excessive concentration of ownership and control'.The RBI said in a statement that, while the overarching principle that the ownership and control of private sector banks should be well-diversified and that the major shareholders are 'fit and proper' have remained unchanged, "the specific contours have evolved over the years with specific prescriptions being given as part of licensing guidelines issued at various points in the past". -TNN