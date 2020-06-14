IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds business conference





Dhaka East Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized special Business Development Conference virtually on 10 June 2020, Wednesday, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G M Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference. Mohammad Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the conference. Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference. The conference expressed satisfaction over the business performance and progress of Dhaka East Zone and given direction to uphold the business success.Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, the extent of global epidemic is increasing day by day. According the national policy of the country, Islami Bank is providing banking services with utmost professionalism to face this difficult challenge. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for her sincere, timely and prudent decision in ensuring the livelihood of the people, the flow of money and the continuation of business activities from the very beginning of the current situation. He also thanked Bangladesh Bank for guiding the banking sector in the right direction. He paid respect to the employee of Islami Bank, banking sector and above all those who have fallen victim to health risks and died by devoting themselves to the service of the people.