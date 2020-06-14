IBBL Chattogram North Zone holds special business development confce





Md. Mahbub ul Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of the bank addressed the conference as special guests.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Saleh Iqbal, A A M Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, deputy managing directors, Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam & G M Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, senior executive vice presidents also addressed the conference.

Presided over by Md. Nayer Azam, head of Chattogram North Zone, the conference was attended by head of branches under the zone.

The conference expressed satisfaction over the overall activities & advancement of the zone and provided instructions for continuing the growth of success. -UNB

















