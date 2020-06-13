3 more infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Panchagarh district, raising the cases to 102.





District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday night.





Samples of the several person were collected as they have recently come from Dhaka and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.





The reports which came on Friday found three of them positive for the virus, Dr Fazlur said.





A total of 1839 samples were sent to the hospital for tests.





Of them, reports of 1399 samples have, so far, come where 102 found positive for the virus, he added.













SIS/MUS











