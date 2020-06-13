Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Mohammad Nasim no more      
Home Countryside

Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 11:50 AM  Count : 59
Observer Correspondent

A man died with coronavirus-like symptoms in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday.

Deceased Ripon Baidya alias Nipu, 42 had been suffering from fever, cough and sneezing for last seven days.





He died this morning while taking to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Muksudpur Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said they will send the victim's sample to IEDCR.

His family members have been asked to keep under home quarantine until the report come. 

MHM/MUS

Related Topics

Gopalganj   coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
2 BGB members killed in Rajshahi road crash
Man hacked to death in Barishal
Tk 9,200 fined in Khulna for violating health guidelines
3 more infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Youth dies from electrocution in Bandarban
Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon


Latest News
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
2 BGB members killed in Rajshahi road crash
Man hacked to death in Barishal
Tk 9,200 fined in Khulna for violating health guidelines
3 more infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Mohammad Nasim no more
Youth dies from electrocution in Bandarban
Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed
Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
Mohammad Nasim no more
Pabna SP among ten test positive for coronavirus
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft