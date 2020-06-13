Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj

A man died with coronavirus-like symptoms in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday.





Deceased Ripon Baidya alias Nipu, 42 had been suffering from fever, cough and sneezing for last seven days.













He died this morning while taking to Kurmitola General Hospital.





Muksudpur Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rahman said they will send the victim's sample to IEDCR.





His family members have been asked to keep under home quarantine until the report come.



