PM expresses deep shock
Mohammad Nasim no more
Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 11:22 AM Count : 201
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim, who had been undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka for last eight days, died on Saturday morning. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi Rajiun.
The 72-year-old Awami League Presidium Member breathed his last around 11am.
On June 1, Nasim was admitted to the hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area as he was feeling unwell. There he tested positive for coronavirus.
Later doctors at the hospital said Nasim was tested negative twice for COVID-19.
The former minister had underwent a successful surgery after his condition deteriorated on June 5 following a stroke.
He will be buried at Banani graveyard, sources said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at his death.
"Defying all odds and hurdles he played unique role to establish the ideals of the Liberation War and the spirit of secularism," she said in a condolence message.
“Bangladesh has lost a patriot and a leader of mass of people at his death and I’ve lost a trustworthy co-fighter," she said about the former minister.
Law Minister Anisul Huq also expressed profound shock at the death of Awami League presidium member.
Born on April 2, 1948, Mohammed Nasim served as the former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Home Affairs of the government of Bangladesh respectively during 2014–2019 and 1999–2001.
