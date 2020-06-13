Mohammad Nasim no more





Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim, who had been undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka for last eight days, died on Saturday morning. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi Rajiun.





The 72-year-old Awami League Presidium Member breathed his last around 11am.





On June 1, Nasim was admitted to the hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area as he was feeling unwell. There he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later doctors at the hospital said Nasim was tested negative twice for COVID-19.





The former minister had underwent a successful surgery after his condition deteriorated on June 5 following a stroke.

He will be buried at Banani graveyard, sources said.

