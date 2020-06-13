Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Mohammad Nasim no more      
Home National

PM expresses deep shock

Mohammad Nasim no more

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 11:22 AM  Count : 201
Observer Online Report

Mohammad Nasim no more

Mohammad Nasim no more


Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim, who had been undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka for last eight days, died on Saturday morning. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi Rajiun.

The 72-year-old Awami League Presidium Member breathed his last around 11am.

On June 1, Nasim was admitted to the hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area as he was feeling unwell. There he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later doctors at the hospital said Nasim was tested negative twice for COVID-19.

The former minister had underwent a successful surgery after his condition deteriorated on June 5 following a stroke.

He will be buried at Banani graveyard, sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at his death.

"Defying all odds and hurdles he played unique role to establish the ideals of the Liberation War and the spirit of secularism," she said in a condolence message.

“Bangladesh has lost a patriot and a leader of mass of people at his death and I’ve lost a trustworthy co-fighter," she said about the former minister. 





Law Minister Anisul Huq also expressed profound shock at the death of Awami League presidium member. 

Born on April 2, 1948, Mohammed Nasim served as the former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Home Affairs of the government of Bangladesh respectively during 2014–2019 and 1999–2001.

TF

Related Topics

Mohammad Nasim  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohammad Nasim no more
Burnt journalist Nannu dies
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
We'll spend first, earn later: Finance Minister
Khulna division sees 32.98pc COVID-19 recovery
Budget to inflict more sufferings on people: BNP


Latest News
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
2 BGB members killed in Rajshahi road crash
Man hacked to death in Barishal
Tk 9,200 fined in Khulna for violating health guidelines
3 more infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Mohammad Nasim no more
Youth dies from electrocution in Bandarban
Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed
Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
Mohammad Nasim no more
Pabna SP among ten test positive for coronavirus
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft