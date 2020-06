A youth died from electrocution in Lama upazila of Bandarban on Friday evening.





Deceased Abdur Rahim, 21, was the son of late Rajim Uddin, a resident of Painyajhiri in the upazila.













Local people said Abdur Rahim came in live electric wire which was set up in the area to kill elephant.





He died on the scene.





Lama Police Station OC Md Mizanur Rahman said the body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue.