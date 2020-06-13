Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Mohammad Nasim no more      
Home International

Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 11:00 AM  Count : 61
Observer Online Desk

Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed

President Donald Trump said the controversial chokehold method used by some US police to restrain suspects should “generally” be banned, but may be needed in dangerous situations.

“If a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he’s got somebody… you have to be careful,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News that aired Friday, reports AFP.

Trump said “the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent, so perfect.”

However, banning such chokeholds — a major demand of protesters around the country outraged by the death in police custody of George Floyd after an officer kneeled on his neck — would be good, “generally speaking,” Trump told Fox News.

He said he might make “very strong recommendations” to local authorities.

In the interview recorded Thursday, Trump was responding to calls from around the country for police to be stopped from applying pressure to the neck during arrests.

The technique can safely incapacitate, but also risks killing a suspect.

Floyd died in Minneapolis while a police officer remained on his neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring the dying man’s plea that he couldn’t breathe.

The Midwestern city has now agreed to ban chokeholds.





In New York, another unarmed African-American, Eric Garner, died in 2014 after a police officer put him in a chokehold during the arrest.

Asked about the protests against police brutality, Trump said he wanted to “see really compassionate but strong law enforcement.”

“Toughness is sometimes the most compassionate,” he said.

TF

Related Topics

Trump  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed
Putin makes first public appearance in weeks of lockdown in Russia
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus


Latest News
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
2 BGB members killed in Rajshahi road crash
Man hacked to death in Barishal
Tk 9,200 fined in Khulna for violating health guidelines
3 more infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Mohammad Nasim no more
Youth dies from electrocution in Bandarban
Trump: Police chokeholds may sometimes be needed
Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
Mohammad Nasim no more
Pabna SP among ten test positive for coronavirus
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft