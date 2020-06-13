Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon

Twenty-two more people including a child and a police tested positive for novel coronavirus in Naogaon till Friday night.













Civil surgeon Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the matter.





Of the infected, 14 persons including a policeman from Sadar upazila, one-and-a-half-year-old child from Porsha, three from Badalgachhi, one from Manda and two from Sapaher upazilas.





Three people died from the deadly virus till Friday while total 185 have been infected.



