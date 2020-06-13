|
Police among 22 more infected with coronavirus in Naogaon
Twenty-two more people including a child and a police tested positive for novel coronavirus in Naogaon till Friday night.
Civil surgeon Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman Alal confirmed the matter.
Of the infected, 14 persons including a policeman from Sadar upazila, one-and-a-half-year-old child from Porsha, three from Badalgachhi, one from Manda and two from Sapaher upazilas.
Three people died from the deadly virus till Friday while total 185 have been infected.
ARR/TF