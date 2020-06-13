Video
Ashraful to auction his World Cup jersey

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 10:11 AM  Count : 69
Observer Online Desk

Former captain of Bangladesh Cricket team Mohammad Ashraful to auction his favourite Jersey, which he wore in the ICC World Cup 2007, on Friday (June 19) to raise funds for the country' s Corona virus victims.

The live auction, to be conducted by Bangladesh Art Week Virtual Charity Auction, will start at 8 pm (BST). But, the interested bidder will have to participate in the auction through prior registration, reports UNB.

Mohammad Ashraful, who emerged as the world youngest centurion on Test debut, came to live on Facebook Friday (June 12) afternoon and made this announcement.





Ashraful said, "I am cricketer Mohammad Ashraful, I am very delighted to auction my jersey which I wore in the whole 2007 ICC World Cup (bearing the autographs of the whole members of then Bangladesh team) to raise funds for artists, sports persons, musicians and their support staffs, those who are impacted by the Covid-19".

"I do hope, all of you will participate in the live auction through Virtual Charity Auction after making registration to collect my Jersey at your highest possible price for the novel cause," Ashraful further said.

The short -sleeved Ashraful's jersey also signed by Bangladesh team members --Dav Whatmore (Bangladesh coach) Mohammad Ashraful, Habibul Bashar Sumon (captain) , Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Aftab Ahmed, Rajin Saleh, Shahadat Hossain, Syed Rasel, Tapash Baisya, Javed Omar Belim Gullu and Mushfiqur Rahim.

