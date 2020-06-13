Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 9:34 AM
Observer Online Desk

The confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7.5 million globally with 425,330 fatalities as of Saturday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, more than 3.5 million made recoveries across the globe.

The worst-hit U.S. has recorded 2,046,643 confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 114,643, reports UNB.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 828,810 confirmed coronavirus cases, counting 41, 828 deaths from the virus till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 41,566, followed by Italy with 34,223, France 29,377 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has come to fourth position with 297,535 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus case was first reported in Chana in last December.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Meanwhile, The death toll in Bangladesh has reached 1095 while the total cases roseto 81,523 till May 12.

Bangladesh on Friday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases and deaths in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3,471 new patients and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

TF

