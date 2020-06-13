Burnt journalist Nannu dies

Journalist Moazzem Hossain Nannu, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after receiving sever burn injuries, died on Saturday morning.

He breathed his last around 8:20am, the burn institute coordinatior Dr Samanta Lal Sen confirmed.

A fire broke out at Nannu's flat at house 44/46 on road 3 in Aftabnagar under Badda Police Station early hours on Friday.













Nannu's wife Shaheena Ahmed Pallabi said gas pipe line leakage might have responsible for the fire.





Earlier on January 2, Nannu's only son Swapnil Ahmed Piash, 24, burnt to death an AC compressor blast at their house.



