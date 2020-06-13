Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 12:54 PM
Mohammad Nasim no more      
Burnt journalist Nannu dies

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 9:12 AM  Count : 106
Observer Online Report

Burnt journalist Nannu dies

Burnt journalist Nannu dies


Journalist Moazzem Hossain Nannu, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after receiving sever burn injuries, died on Saturday morning.

He breathed his last around 8:20am, the burn institute coordinatior Dr Samanta Lal Sen confirmed.

A fire broke out at Nannu's flat at house 44/46 on road 3 in Aftabnagar under Badda Police Station early hours on Friday.





Nannu's wife Shaheena Ahmed Pallabi said gas pipe line leakage might have responsible for the fire.

Earlier on January 2, Nannu's only son  Swapnil Ahmed Piash, 24,  burnt to death an AC compressor blast at their house.

TF

