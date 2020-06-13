

Jugantor journo sustains critical burn injuries

Police said a fire broke out at Nannu's flat at House 44/46 on road No 3 in the capital's Aftabnagar under Badda Police Station at round 4:00am, leaving him critically injured.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp, said the incident took place at Peace Tajmahal Apartment in Aftabnagar area.

Dr Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of DMCH burn Unit, said

Nannu received 60 per cent burn injury and he is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Nannu's wife said the fire broke out when he put off the light of the room of their son Shapnil who died recently in an AC blast incident.

On January 2, Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, son of Moazzem Hossain Nannu, died after the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC) exploded at their house.

Meanwhile, President Abul Khayer and General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab) sought doa from all for the early recovery of the journalist.

















