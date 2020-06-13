Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:08 AM
Home Front Page

Nasrul Hamid’s PS tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Private Secretary (PS) of Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, has tested positive for Coronavirus in Jinjira area on Friday.  
The test report of Mujahidul Islam Mamun, 35, came from the Directorate General of
Health Services on Friday confirming his infection, said Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, health officer of corona control room in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station Kazi Mainul Islam said Mamun is taking treatment at home.  
So far, 619 people were infected by Covid-19 in Keraniganj, among them 21 died.
Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3471 new corona patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 81,523.  


