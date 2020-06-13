

Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition

Nasim has been battling for his life after suffering a brain stroke during treatment for COVID-19.









Although he later tested negative for the coronavirus infection, the former health minister remains in critical condition, said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua, who is overseeing Nasim's treatment as part of a 13-member panel.

"His condition is precarious. There has been no improvement in his condition, instead it's turning worse." -bdnews24.com



