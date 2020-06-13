Health sector ignored amid C-19 pandemic, says Fakhrul





Fakhrul made the remarks at a virtual press conference from his home in Uttara.

On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed a Tk5, 68,000 crore national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in parliament.

The budget is full of rhetoric and not people-friendly, said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul said the budget had no constructive measures or reform proposals for the development of the health sector.

"We have proposed to allocate Tk10, 000 crore to deal with corona disease but only 1.3% of GDP was allocated for the whole health sector, which is very insignificant amount to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The BNP Secretary General said the government's transport and power sector were criticized for rampant corruption earlier.

Even after that a much bigger allocation was given to those questionable sectors, he alleged.

According to the official statement, capacity of electricity is 20,269MW at present. Therefore, there is no need to allocate huge amount of money for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he observed.

He alleged that the government had proposed a huge allocation for mega projects and power schemes only to allow corruption and create scopes for ruling party men to plunder public money.

The government said the GDP growth would be 5% in the current financial year while a recent World Bank report entitled 'Global Economic Prospects 2020' stated that growth would plummet to 1.6% this year and only 1% in 2020-21.

Terming the proposed budget conventional, the BNP General Secretary claimed that the budget did not give any importance to the issues of life and livelihood of the people.

The government only focused on how to please their party leaders and activists.

Fakhrul also said the GDP growth and revenue collection targets set in the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic is 'tantamount to a deception'.









The target of 8.2 percent GDP growth is imaginary and achieving such a goal is too difficult, he noted.





