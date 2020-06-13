Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:07 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Health sector ignored amid C-19 pandemic, says Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondents

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday in a reaction to the proposed budged said the government had ignored the health sector during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fakhrul made the remarks at a virtual press conference from his home in Uttara.
On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed a Tk5, 68,000 crore national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year in parliament.
The budget is full of rhetoric and not people-friendly, said Fakhrul.
Fakhrul said the budget had no constructive measures or reform proposals for the development of the health sector.  
"We have proposed  to allocate Tk10, 000 crore to deal with corona disease but only 1.3% of GDP was allocated for the whole health sector, which is very insignificant amount to fight against coronavirus pandemic.
The BNP Secretary General said the government's transport and power sector were criticized for rampant corruption earlier.
Even after that a much bigger allocation was given to those questionable sectors, he alleged.
According to the official statement, capacity of electricity is 20,269MW at present. Therefore, there is no need to allocate huge amount of money for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he observed.  
He alleged that the government had proposed a huge allocation for mega projects and power schemes only to allow corruption and create scopes for ruling party men to plunder public money.
The government said the GDP growth would be 5% in the current financial year while a recent World Bank report entitled 'Global Economic Prospects 2020' stated that growth would plummet to 1.6% this year and only 1% in 2020-21.
Terming the proposed budget conventional, the BNP General Secretary claimed that the budget did not give any importance to the issues of life and livelihood of the people.
The government only focused on how to please their party leaders and activists.
Fakhrul also said the GDP growth and revenue collection targets set in the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic is 'tantamount to a deception'.




The target of 8.2 percent GDP growth is imaginary and achieving such a goal is too difficult, he noted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty doc, nurses fled isolation unit after fire broke out
Jugantor journo sustains critical burn injuries
Corona crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1b worldwide: Researchers
Nasrul Hamid’s PS tests positive for Covid-19
Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition
China experts stress on changing social habits, early treatment to fight C-19
Health sector ignored amid C-19 pandemic, says Fakhrul
Proposed budget balanced, life-oriented, says Quader


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft