Proposed budget balanced, life-oriented, says Quader





He made the remark while giving party's reaction on the proposed national budget through videoconferencing from Awami League president's political office at Dhanmondi on Friday.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "The budget has been made in a different global perspective. This budget is the document of aspiration for making the corona crisis period into a possibility."

Mentioning that the budget was prepared in a different reality and context, Quader said, "This is a realistic charter of transforming the existing crisis into possibility."

"It is a relevant and positive thinking of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep moving the wheels of livelihood along with saving life," the AL leader said.

He said Social safety has been considered as the third priority sector in the budget to ease sufferings of working people affected by general holidays and lockdown.









AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were, among others, present at the press briefing.





