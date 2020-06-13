Highest C-19 deaths, highest cases in one day in country





"The tally of infections has also spiralled to 81,523 after 3471 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day, were detected in the last 24 hours," Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 17,249 after another 502 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

Among the total infections, 21.16 percent patients have recovered while 1.34 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

She also informed that a total of 15,990 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested at 59 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

She laid emphasis on maintaining three heath directives - wearing mask, physical distancing and washing hands by soap - to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Referring to the latest health directives of the World Health Organization (WHO), she said people must wear masks to protect themselves from infections of coronavirus and mentioned that scientifically cloth-made mask is equally effective to prevent the virus.

"We can reuse cloth-made masks after washing by detergents or soaps," Nasima said.

She said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

Among the 46 deaths, 37 are male and nine female, Nasima said adding, one is in his 20s, six are in their 30s, three in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 15 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, one in his 80s while one is above 100 years.

According to the division-wise data, 19 deaths took place in Dhaka division and 11 in Chattogram division while rests are in other divisions.

The health official dubbed Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram as COVID-19 "hotspots" because the maximum numbers of cases were detected in the three cities.

As of June 10, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 21,717 COVID cases, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Among the COVID-19-prone districts, Chattogram district including city areas, and Narayanganj including city areas, are the most hardest- hit ones with 3277 and 2782 cases respectively, according to the IEDCR data.

It was followed by Dhaka district, excluding city areas, with 1780 cases, Munshiganj district including urban areas with 1382 cases, Cumilla district including urban areas with 1379 cases, Gazipur district including city areas with 1205 cases, Cox's Bazar district including urban areas with 1100 cases, Noakhali district including urban areas with 907 cases, Mymensingh district including city areas with 757 cases, Sylhet district including city areas with 676 cases, and Rangpur district including city areas with 551 cases.

She said a total of 4, 73, 322 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the DGHS, a total of 3,15,232 people were kept at both home and institutional quarantine and 2,55,379 people were released from quarantine, while the number of people who are now in quarantine is 59,853.

It said a total of 629 institutions have been prepared across the country for keeping over 31,991 people in quarantine, adding nearly 9,012 people have now been kept in isolation.

The government has collected 25, 09,142 PPE so far, of which over 22, 98,875 were distributed and 2, 10,267 are in stock, the DGHS said.

It said till today, nearly 1,07,92,481 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency health services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222. -BSS.















